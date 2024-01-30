West Brom keen for late business with Celtic winger a key target

Carlos Corberan, working on a shoestring budget, has already managed to bring in two attacking players in Andreas Weimann, from Bristol City, and West Ham United’s Callum Marshall.

But it is understood the club are working hard to add a winger on loan.

Albion have identified Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, 24, as a key target and are waiting on a green light that may not come until Thursday – deadline day.

The window shuts for clubs at 11pm.

Skilful and direct, Johnston – who is Glasgow-born but has eight caps for the Republic or Ireland – has made just shy of 100 appearances for the Hoops but is keen for more regular football.

He has scored twice this season in 12 appearances – both on Boxing Day – but started just four times and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to make a decision on the academy graduate’s future.

There could also be further movement beyond the recruitment of a winger as the head coach has made clear his desire for the club to address their midfield shortages.

Jayson Molumby is potentially out for the remainder of the season and underwent surgery on a foot injury on Monday.

Midfield was not a point of concern until Molumby’s injury, and Corberan has been clear on his desire for competition in the centre, with only three senior remaining options among his players.

Albion have been speaking to midfielders but it remains to be seen if they can follow up on the head coach’s public wish.

Albion do not want to lose members of the first team squad but a reasonable offer could prompt a rethink

Corberan and Ian Pearce, who heads up the recruitment department in his role of head of football operations, have been forced to work smart this window.

Weimann’s loan from Bristol City was done at the same time as Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s permanent move to the Robins.

Corberan wanted a versatile forward and the experienced Austrian ticked boxes in a loan deal.

Marshall, a promising Northern Ireland international who is highly-rated at the London Stadium, was a more surprising recruit with Corberan expected to focus on a winger with Weimann already through the door.

But Albion saw an opportunity and beat rivals to Marshall’s signature as Pearce negotiated with the club where he spent seven years as a defender.

Marshall, 19, was playing for Linfield barely two years ago but his reputation has blossomed with goal-laden spells in the Irons academy since. Full club and international debuts have followed.

This will be his first proper taste of senior club action, however, and it will be a test for the left-footed frontman.