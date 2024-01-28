What channel is West Brom vs Wolves? How to watch first Black Country derby with fans since 2012

Although Wolves and West Brom met in the Premier League in the 2021/21 season, no fans could attend either fixture because of the Covid pandemic, so it's been almost 12 years since fans could last watch the local rivals battle it out from the stands.

Back in the 2011/12 season, it was the Baggies who came out on top, winning 2-0 at home and 5-1 at Molineux, on their way to finishing 10th in the Premier League, while Wolves ended the campaign at the bottom and dropped into the Championship.

When it comes to the Black Country derby form guide, it's advantage West Brom; they've won 10 encounters since 2000, with their bitter rivals emerging victorious on just three occasions. Another four games have ended in draws.

What time is West Brom vs Wolves?

Kick-off at The Hawthorns is early, at 11.45am.

It's the first of four FA Cup fourth round ties today, with Watford vs Southampton starting at 2pm, Liverpool vs Norwich City at 2.30pm and League Two side Newport County looking to cause an upset when their home tie against Manchester United kicks off at 4.30pm.

How to watch West Brom vs Wolves

Unsurprisingly the Black Country derby is one of the weekend's TV picks.

ITV has chosen this as one of its weekend games, and coverage from The Hawthorns will begin on ITV1 at 11am.

Fans can also watch on ITVX, UTV and STV.

The match will be followed on those channels by coverage of the 2.30pm kick-off at Anfield.