West Brom confirm Andi Weimann deal – with next move planned

The 32-year-old will spend the second half of the season at The Hawthorns to help solve boss Carlos Corberan's availability issues in a fractured frontline.

The former Villa youngster, who has also played for Derby and had a loan at Wolves, is viewed as a versatile option to provide competition and depth in a couple of positions.

Weimann is club captain at Ashton Gate, where he is out of contract at the end of the season.

He will not be Albion's only recruit of the month, with a winger on Corberan's shopping list to add yet more cover and another option due to injuries and the loan recall of Jeremy Sarmiento.

The Austrian netted 50 goals in 204 Championship appearances in five-and-a-half years with the Robins but a heel injury at the start of the current campaign delayed his progress this term.

Weimann is expected to be available for Corberan with Albion next in action at Norwich. He was a late substitute in the Robins' recent FA Cup tie at West Ham, so will be ineligible to feature for his loan side against either Wolves in a Black Country derby or Brentford.

He has been available and is match fit after 21 appearances this term ready for involvement with Corberan's side.