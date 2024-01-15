Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings v Blackburn: Four eights and a nine as Albion shine

Alex Palmer 7

Did what he had to do well. Good save from distance but left unsighted by Garrett goal. Good distribution.

Darnell Furlong 8

Been consistent of late but this was his best showing in a good while. A real attacking threat, two assists and could’ve been more. Combined very well with Fellows.

Kyle Bartley 7

Rock solid alongside Kipre at the back. Won most of his duels and battles. Big threat in Rovers’ box. Another satisfying afternoon, booking-aside.

Cedric Kipre 8

Also cautioned, but otherwise he was immense once again. Won some fine challenges. Looks like men v boys with him like this.

Conor Townsend 7

Not as involved as an attacking outlet as opposite number Furlong but he was still busy and tried to affect Albion when he could.

Okay Yokuslu 7

Albion’s midfield shone and the Turk was a big part of that. Won his first and second balls for most of the contest and passed well.

Alex Mowatt 8

One of Albion’s standout men. Was back to near his best with some brilliant use of the ball and tempo to his play.

Tom Fellows 8

Three straight starts now, two in the league, and Blackburn couldn’t handle him in front of watching England u21s boss. Too pacy to handle. Deliveries excellent – and a brave goal!

John Swift 6

Back in the side after calf pain, which is a boost, but Swift couldn’t quite get in tune with the contest before coming off.

Adam Reach 6

A first start in more than nine months and Reach does what he does – gives a busy and wholehearted display. No lack of effort or energy.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 9

One of his finest displays in the stripes. Inches from a hat-trick but his two goals were taken excellently. His general link play was outstanding.

Substitutes

Nathaniel Chalobah 7 (for Swift, 58), Pipa 7 (for Reach, 58), Daryl Dike 6 (for Thomas-Asante, 78) 6. Jed Wallace 6 (for Yokuslu, 78, Caleb Taylor 6 (Kipre, 78). Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Heard, Malcolm.