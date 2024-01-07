Daryl Dike admits ecstasy after memorable West Brom comeback moment

The 23-year-old struck his side's third goal in a third round 4-1 victory over National League Aldershot Town in his first action since a ruptured Achilles last April.

The major setback was a third serious injury in his two years at The Hawthorns and Dike's memorable celebration with the Baggies fans was one of real meaning.

The feeling was captured in the United States international's face and asked about the moment he crashed into the Shots' top corner, Dike replied: "I can't really put it into words...the pictures show how happy I am. I'm just ecstatic, super happy. I don't know!

"I feel ecstatic, after being out for eight to nine months, watching and living every single game, it makes you feel good to be out there and get the result and on top of that to score, it's incredible.

"Scoring the goal in front of all of the fans, with the support they've given, it's an incredible feeling."

Dike made it 3-0 to Carlos Corberan's hosts on 27 minutes after Nathaniel Chalobah, with his first Baggies goal, and youngster Jovan Malcolm, 21, had struck to break the non-league visitors' resistance.

Impressive winger Tom Fellows, 20, made it four for the five-time winners late on before Oliver Bray netted a stoppage time consolation to the delight of almost 5,000 roaring travelling fans at The Hawthorns.

The afternoon belonged to Albion's academy, with five debutants and 11 involved in the 20-man squad – but it also belonged to Dike at the end of another torturous period on the sidelines.

The striker revealed he had told himself he would net on his return in a "dream" scenario.

He added: "I told myself 'I need to score – I am going to score!' Thought to be fair I think like that most games, but this game in particular! When it went in I was like...'finally! Thank you!'

"I try my hardest to come and support the guys when I can, of course I always want them to win, I still want to be involved, helping. You think about 'I want to be there, I want to be playing', so to finally be there is relieve, because it's something I've been dreaming about for the last eight months."

The plan was always for Dike to play the first 45 minutes against the Shots and the big American came through his return unscathed.

Corberan revealed afterwards that the Albion squad gave the striker a round of applause at the interval. The head coach said: "The way he celebrated the goal says many things about how much he had been suffering, how important it was for him to score, how important he is for his team-mates and dressing room too.

"The players at half-time gave a big applause to him, they have been celebrating the fact he has came back to score because after close to nine months out it is difficult for someone like him who has unfortunately suffered some injuries."

"To come back is a very important step, not only for the goal, for the 45 minutes, it's a massive step – now my medical staff cannot stop me to involved him in the games!"