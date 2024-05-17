George Bennett's West Brom ratings v Southampton: Average marks on tough evening

Alex Palmer 6

Southampton scored from three of their four shots on target but the Albion goalkeeper was almost caught out on a couple of occasions due to his hesitancy on the ball.

Darnell Furlong 6

Forced a top class save from Alex McCarthy with a thumping volley but was guilty of sitting off Adam Armstrong for Southampton's second.

Kyle Bartley 6

Saved Mowatt's blushes with a last-ditch intervention to thwart Armstrong but was helpless in preventing Southampton's second half surge.

Cedric Kipre 6

Was playing with fire when he lunged into a challenge inside the box on David Brooks but headed in a late consolation at the death.

Conor Townsend 6