George Bennett's West Brom ratings v Southampton: Average marks on tough evening
George Bennett rates the West Brom players after their 3-1 defeat at Southampton.
Alex Palmer 6
Southampton scored from three of their four shots on target but the Albion goalkeeper was almost caught out on a couple of occasions due to his hesitancy on the ball.
Darnell Furlong 6
Forced a top class save from Alex McCarthy with a thumping volley but was guilty of sitting off Adam Armstrong for Southampton's second.
Kyle Bartley 6
Saved Mowatt's blushes with a last-ditch intervention to thwart Armstrong but was helpless in preventing Southampton's second half surge.
Cedric Kipre 6
Was playing with fire when he lunged into a challenge inside the box on David Brooks but headed in a late consolation at the death.
Conor Townsend 6