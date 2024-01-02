West Brom recall youngster from Cheltenham Town loan

Malcolm arrived in Gloucestershire on transfer deadline day in September and made 10 appearances in all competitions for the League One outfit.

The 21-year-old featured for Albion in the EFL Cup defeat at Stoke City earlier in the campaign, which means he is ineligible for another EFL loan.

He has made four appearances for Albion in total, and scored his only senior goal in the 4-0 victory over Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round replay last term.

The forward will now be available for selection ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Aldershot Town at the Hawthorns.