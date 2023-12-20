West Brom top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante lined up for Ghana AFCON call

The Baggies’ seven-goal striker has been included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad list for the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Thomas-Asante, who was born in Milton Keynes, is of Ghanaian descent and reports in Ghana suggest he has confirmed his international allegiance with the west African nation, who have tracked his progress at The Hawthorns.

Africa’s main international tournament begins on January 13, with squad call-ups set to be confirmed for a January 3 deadline. The group stages end on January 24 and the final is February 11. Ghana’s first fixture is January 14 – Albion welcome Blackburn the day before, the weekend after FA Cup first round action against Aldershot.

Four-time winners Ghana are managed by former Brighton boss Chris Hughton, who has tracked Thomas-Asante along with assistant coach, ex-Villa man George Boateng.

Provisional lists of 55 will be narrowed to squads of 27, which is up from the previous size of 23.

Thomas-Asante, who turns 25 on Friday week with Albion in home action to Leeds, has been the club’s only fit and recognised senior centre-forward for most of the Championship season.

Colleagues Josh Maja, the summer free agent signing, and Daryl Dike have both been sidelined through injury. Maja has suffered two ankle setbacks and his sole Baggies start lasted just 35 minutes, he is now out for four months after surgery.

Dike is due to return to action in the coming weeks. Corberan told the Express & Star last week the United States frontman will not play until the new year as he comes back from a ruptured Achilles, his third serious injury in two years at Albion.

The Baggies have suffered a plethora of attacking injuries in the positions just behind the strikes, including with Grady Diangana, John Swift, Matt Phillips, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jed Wallace.

There is already likely to be Albion interest in the tournament, held every two years.

Winger Diangana received his first call-up to DR Congo in October and has been included in both squads since.

Likewise, defender Semi Ajayi is a regular with Nigeria.

Boss Carlos Corberan has already confirmed Albion need to replace long-term injury victims Phillips and Maja.