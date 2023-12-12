Rotherham United v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

Striker Josh Maja was on the receiving end of a challenge most felt justified a red card from Sunderland's Dan Ballard on Saturday – before the defender later headed in an opener as Albion lost 2-1.

While Ballard was quoted afterwards stating he did not mean to cause harm to Maja, the striker is not expected at rock-bottom Rotherham tonight and could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Other attackers are still unavailable to Corberan, but the head coach at least has midfielder Okay Yokuslu back from a one-match ban. Here is a run through of the Baggies' latest availability.

Josh Maja – ankle

What a blow it was on Saturday to see the striker, making his first start, be helped off. His absence is not expected to be short-term and he won't feature tonight. Corberan will give a clearer diagnoses this evening.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – hamstring