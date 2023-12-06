West Brom apologise for 'insensitive' Christmas event error

Parents received official notice yesterday that merchandise will only be signed by first-team players – guests at the Junior Baggies Christmas party on December 19 – if it had been bought on the day and with a proof of purchase.

The terms were widely condemned by supporters and the club have quickly backtracked on the initial message, with a follow-up email from managing director Mark Miles.

Miles apologised on behalf of the club for anger, frustration and distress caused and said players will sign any of the Junior Baggies members merchandise.

His follow-up note read: "I would like to apologise wholeheartedly for the frustration and anger our recent email to you has caused.

"The decision to permit players to only sign items bought on the day of the club's Junior Baggies Christmas party was insensitive and wrong.

"Our players will happily sign all merchandise presented to them on the night.

"We are sorry for the distress our error has caused and look forward to welcoming you to the Junior Baggies Christmas party."

The event at The Hawthorns later this month is open to all Junior Baggies with a B71 postcode with fewer than 100 tickets left available.

First-team players will be present for a Q&A with prizes on offer in aid of The Albion Foundation. Other activities include meeting the Baggie Bird and Boiler Man, a visit from Santa, a football freestyler and face painting and a selection box for children.