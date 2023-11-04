West Brom's Karlan Grant on Cardiff loan 'contact' and where future may be

Grant, who joined Albion for £15m in 2020 from Huddersfield Town, has signed a season long loan deal with the Bluebirds.

So far the forward has netted once in 15 appearances, and he has now revealed he is yet to have any contact with his parent club since making the move.

He told BBC Sport Wales: "I haven't spoken to them.

"I don't really know how it works, I'm just focused on enjoying my football here."

He also explained that his decision to make the move was purely to play games - and he gave an interesting answer when asked where his future lies.

He said: "I wanted to play games.

"I'm not one of those players that wants to just sit around and wait out my contract.

"I wanted to come here, play, prove myself and I've definitely got more to come."

And when asked about remaining at Cardiff beyond his loan agreement, he responded: "I think we'll see."