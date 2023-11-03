Carlos Corberan delighted with West Brom record

A stunning run of seven clean sheets in nine has transformed the Baggies' goals against column this season, with only runaway leaders Leicester (eight) letting in fewer goals than Albion's 14 in 14 games.

Remarkably, fifth-placed Albion's flurry of shutouts have arrived in a little over six weeks after five games without a clean sheet to kickstart the league season saw nine goals shipped. There were still positive results, 3-2 and 4-2 home wins against Swansea and Middlesbrough respectively, but Corberan knew his side were too open.

That has changed, with goalkeeper Alex Palmer leading the way for clean sheets in front of a defensive five, though the head coach reserved credit for how his side have coped being drilled in both a four-man and five-man defence in training.

"Without any type of doubt like we said at the beginning (of the season) we were conceding many goals and when you concede many goals it is difficult to score the goals to come with three points," Corberan said.

"It is not the balance, it is defending in the best level of defence, and the team is doing well with the challenge, because I train the team with four and with five every week, and this is not easy to manage because it is not the same to defend with four or to defend with five.

"But I've watched the players with a position to adapt to our understanding of the game and opponents, and I like to reward with points this level of adaptation of the players.

"At the same time it's important to grow in defence but to keep growing in attack too. Because attack and defence are two part of the coin, you need to be in the best level you have in both."

Albion welcome Hull, who are seventh, at The Hawthorns for an intriguing clash tomorrow.

It starts a run of six features either side of this month's international break against opposition currently in the Championship's top eight.

Corberan, specifying clashes with Hull and Southampton, said in response to optimism at Albion's current play-off position: "Our two next games are going to be...wooooof, two games very difficult to prepare and very challenging ones.

"I always like to prepare for the next games and to grow after the feeling of one positive result, because this can only help us increase our desire to keep winning football games."