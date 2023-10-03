West Brom's Grady Diangana called up by DR Congo after allegiance change

Grady Diangana embraces Darnell Furlong after the latter's goal at Preston last Saturday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The winger, who is looking for a third straight start in tonight's Championship home clash against Sheffield Wednesday, has enjoyed an encouraging return to form after injury.

Diangana has been named in the African nation's squad for two friendlies later this month, after switching his allegiance having previously represented England as a youth international.

He will be in contention for a first cap against New Zealand in Murcia, Spain, on October 13 before DR Congo face Angola in Lisbon, Portugal, four days later.

Diangana – born in Lubumbashi, the nation's second largest city – played for England under-20s and under-21s in 2018 and 2019. Diangana moved to England with his family aged four.

The 25-year-old missed the final two-and-a-half months of last season with a foot ligament injury and was praised by head coach Carlos Corberan for his rehabilitation work during the summer.

It caps a fine few weeks for the former West Ham youngster, who first returned to action as a substitute in the home defeat to Huddersfield on September 2, before starts against Millwall and Preston, in which he impressed.

Premier League duo Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, of Luton, and Brentford's Yoane Wissa have been dropped from the squad by boss Sébastien Desabre ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the November international break.