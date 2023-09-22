Notification Settings

Carlos Corberan backing West Brom youngsters to have big futures

By George Bennett

Caleb Taylor and Tom Fellows are going to be important players for Albion in the future – according to Carlos Corberan.

Tom Fellows (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Defender Taylor enjoyed a successful loan at Cheltenham Town last term, while winger Fellows gained experience at Crawley Town in League Two.

The pair are now in Albion’s first-team squad, and Corberan is keen to develop them.

“I made the decision with Fellows, and with Caleb. We wanted to have 18 first-team players and two young players,” Corberan said.

“The two young players are Caleb and Fellows. Caleb is someone who has a lot of potential and I wanted to have him here for different reasons.

“I want to help him develop because he is a player that that is going to be an important player for the club in the future, along with Fellows.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

