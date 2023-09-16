Notification Settings

West Brom call on fan support for their Hawthorns return

West Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion Women boss Siobhan Hodgetts-Still has called on fans to turn out in their numbers – as her side return to The Hawthorns to face Huddersfield Town.

Siobhan Hodgetts Head of West Bromwich Albion during the FA Womens National League match (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Baggies head coach, appointed in the summer, will take charge of her first game at the club’s home ground when they welcome Huddersfield for a National Women’s League Northern Premier Division clash tomorrow (2pm).

And Hodgetts-Still is hoping the community can get behind her side – much like they did for England during the recent World Cup.

She said: “We’re really excited to be playing at The Hawthorns – it’ll be my first time leading the team out there, and I know the players always really enjoy these occasions.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for supporters to come and see us, too, especially if they haven’t been to a women’s game before or they don’t live local to Redditch, where we’re playing most of our home games this season.

“We saw how much the public got behind the Lionesses at the World Cup, and hopefully Baggies fans can do the same.

“It would be amazing to get a big crowd in to support our girls and make it a day to remember for everybody involved.”

Elsewhere in the division, unbeaten Wolves travel to Stoke City, while second-bottom Stourbridge seek their first win of the season at bottom club AFC Fylde.

The Glassgirls ‘reluctantly’ accepted the resignation of manager Andy Fisher this week.

Fisher, who led Stour to three promotions during his time at the club, posted on Twitter: “After eight years at the club I walk away with my head held high, with the women’s section in a remarkable position, and the first-team in the National League Premier Division.”

He added: “For now, it’s time to refresh, focus on my family and son and give him and his football the attention he deserves.”

Sporting Khalsa visit Loughborough Lightning in National One Midlands, while Birmingham City host Charlton Athletic in the Women’s Championship.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Kidderminster Harriers visit Burton Albion, Lichfield City travel to Worcester City and Lye Town are on the road to Shifnal Town.

In West Midlands League Division One North, Walsall Wood host Darlaston Town, Walsall visit Coventry City and Lichfield City Reserves are at home to Port Vale.

And in Division One South, Bewdley Town travel to Hereford Pegasus and Sedgley & Gornal United host Droitwich Spa.

