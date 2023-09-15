Bristol City seeking first home win as West Brom travel to Ashton Gate

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson

The Robins have been impressive on the road – collecting seven points from three matches.

City defeated Millwall 1-0 at the Den in August, and signed off for the international break with a 2-1 victory over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

But results at home, albeit after only two league matches, have been much less positive. Nigel Pearson’s men drew 1-1 in their Championship opener against Preston North End, before being condemned to a 2-0 defeat by Birmingham City on match day three.

City lost teenage starlet Alex Scott to AFC Bournemouth in the summer, but look to have found themselves another productive youngster in the shape of Jason Knight.

The 22-year-old was plucked from Derby County, after scoring 14 goals in 166 appearances for the Rams across four seasons.

Knight, who is a Republic of Ireland international, has scored twice and set-up one more this season.

City sold left-back Jay Dasilva and centre-back Tomas Kalas in the summer, but have found equally capable replacements in the shape of Haydon Roberts and Rob Dickie from Brighton and QPR respectively. The Robins won 3-0 against Albion in the FA Cup fourth round in January, but the Baggies are unbeaten in their last three visits to Ashton Gate in the league.

City will be without Albion loanee Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who is ineligible to face his parent club.