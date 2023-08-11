West Brom's Mo Faal joins Doncaster Rovers on season-long loan

Mo Faal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Gambian born 20-year-old has been involved in a handful of games in pre-season and now heads out to the League Two side for his latest loan spell.

Speaking to the Doncaster website, the striker said: "I’m so happy to be here.

"I just couldn’t wait to get the deal over the line as soon as I found out they were interested.

“It’s a great club and one I want to be a part of. I spoke to the gaffer and everything he said to me caught my eye and was what I was interested in.

“I can’t wait to get started and get going.”

Faal joined Albion at 16 and has spent time out on loan with Hereford, AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde, netting ten goals in 16 appearances for the latter last season.

Rovers boss Grant McCann has been watching the Baggies striker for a while and thanked Albion for getting the deal done.

He added: "I’m delighted to get Mo in. He’s a player I’ve watched closely this past year.

“He’s got real physical presence, pace and aggression and a great ability to score goals. He’s a great fit for the way that we play. Mo was part of an AFC Fylde team that won the league so he’s got that determination to win and improve.

“We’ve had to fight off stiff competition from League One and the Scottish Premier League to secure his services.