West Brom receive offer for goalkeeper Alex Palmer

Palmer, 26, was handed Albion's number one shirt last season and put in a string of fine displays.
The goalkeeper, who was sent out on a number of loans before being given his chance at The Hawthorns, has featured in the majority of the pre-season games this summer.
However, Albion have now received an offer for Palmer who has been left out of the squad for the pre-season outing at Bolton.
It comes after number two Josh Griffiths has been linked with a potential move away from the club - with Newcastle United rumoured to be interested earlier this summer.