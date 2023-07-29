Notification Settings

West Brom receive offer for goalkeeper Alex Palmer

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom have received an offer for goalkeeper Alex Palmer - who has been left out of the squad for the pre-season friendly at Bolton.

Alex Palmer (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Palmer, 26, was handed Albion's number one shirt last season and put in a string of fine displays.

The goalkeeper, who was sent out on a number of loans before being given his chance at The Hawthorns, has featured in the majority of the pre-season games this summer.

However, Albion have now received an offer for Palmer who has been left out of the squad for the pre-season outing at Bolton.

It comes after number two Josh Griffiths has been linked with a potential move away from the club - with Newcastle United rumoured to be interested earlier this summer.

