Sevilla sporting director Mochi expected to complete Aston Villa move in next 48 hours

The 54-year-old will move to the Premier League club in a deal which will cost around £2.5million, agreed after days of protracted negotiations in Spain. It includes the payment of Monchi’s release clause, while a further fee will ensure he is able to start work at Bodymoor Heath immediately rather than serve a three-month notice period.
He will take the senior recruitment role at Villa previously turned down by Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany. Johan Lange, Villa’s current sporting director, is expected to remain at the club.
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, meanwhile, is believed to be a prime target this summer with Villa head coach Unai Emery eager to strengthen in wide areas.