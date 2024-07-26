Moussa Diaby hails Aston Villa fans as he exits to Saudi league

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 25-year-old only moved to Villa Park last summer and scored 10 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, helping Unai Emery’s side qualify for the Champions League.

Diaby had previously spent four years in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen before a club-record fee saw him link up again with Emery, who had managed the forward at Paris St Germain. Villa are believed to have recouped that fee.

His latest move will see him team up with compatriots Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, as well as former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, as Al-Ittihad – under head coach Laurent Blanc – aim to improve on a fifth-place finish last term.

Diaby said in a message on social media: “Villans, thank you for everything. It’s time to say goodbye. I’d like to thank the club, the team members, the staff and everyone working at Aston Villa. I’ve always given my best to help the club and the team, we’ve had some great moments that will stay in my memory. We’ve had a fantastic season, with moments of joy and happiness.

“Together, we’ve achieved our objectives. The club will be playing in the Champions League next year and I wish them success. It’s a season I will remember forever. Villans, I won’t forget you.”

Completing his transfer to Al-Ittihad, Diaby told the club’s website: “I am thrilled to join Al-Ittihad and be part of a project that aims to build a strong team reflecting the club’s rich history and values.

“I look forward to collaborating with my new team-mates to achieve victories and bring joy to our dedicated fans.”