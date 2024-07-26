West Ham youngster could be set for Aston Villa in Jhon Duran deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Ham’s pursuit of Villa’s Colombian frontman is reported to have settled on a player-plus-cash approach that could see teenager Orford go the other way. Ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, newly-appointed at the London Stadium, is keen to bring in 20-year-old frontman Duran, who has found regular game time hard to come by at Villa Park and stated his interest in a move away.

A suggested fee of £30million, plus Irons academy graduate Orford, 18, could see the two clubs finally agree a deal.

England under-18 international Orford joined West Ham’s academy as a five year old and is well thought of among the United faithful.

Reports claimed West Ham rejected an approach from Villa for Orford last week. The youngster is yet to make his senior Hammers bow but has eight caps for England’s under-18s. He has started his side’s two pre-season friendlies to date, against Ferencvaros and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Duran, the January 2023 recruit from MLS side Chicago Fire, scored eight times in 37 appearances in all competitions last term but has started just three league games since his £18m move to Villa Park.

Reports have also linked Villa with interest in Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi. The Germany international, 22, has spent two years at Dortmund.