Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E6: Let downs, young chances & what is to blame

Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show

This week Jonny is joined by three Albion fans in the form of Mike Robertson, James Evans and Chris Hall.

The guests discuss who has been the biggest disappointment of the season - while debating what the reason has been for Albion not achieving what many expected them to achieve.

And they also look at the youngsters and whether any of them will get a chance next season if Albion remain in the Championship.