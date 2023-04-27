Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E6: Let downs, young chances & what is to blame

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury returns with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show.

Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show

This week Jonny is joined by three Albion fans in the form of Mike Robertson, James Evans and Chris Hall.

The guests discuss who has been the biggest disappointment of the season - while debating what the reason has been for Albion not achieving what many expected them to achieve.

And they also look at the youngsters and whether any of them will get a chance next season if Albion remain in the Championship.

Want to appear on the show and have your say? Get in touch with Jonny on Twitter on @jonnydrury_star to be in with a chance.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

