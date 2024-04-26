Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

Carlos Corberan's men know if they win and results go their way - then their position in the top six will be confirmed.

Last time out Corberan opted for a change in system to take on Leicester City - and the plan almost worked as Albion dominated.

But how will they shape up at Hillsborough?

Jonny Drury gives you his predicted line-up.

Alex Palmer

The first name on the team sheet because of his superb displays this season, Palmer will start again in this one.

Darnell Furlong

He should have done better for Leicester's second goal on Saturday - but he has had a good campaign and will be in from the off here.

Cedric Kipre