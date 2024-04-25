Carlos Corberan happy to see plenty of West Brom fan award candidates

The Baggies are working to seal their play-off position in the Championship with two fixtures left, at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and at home to Preston on the final day on May 4.

Corberan’s men have maintained their position of fifth for much of the season in an impressive show of consistency without a runaway 20-goal top scorer, creator-in-chief or defender or midfielder considered for the official Championship team of the season decided by the EFL.

Supporters have this week been voting online for their player of the season, with a deadline of 1pm today, and while a select few are likely to garner the most attention – there is a wider list of potential candidates discussed.

“I think if you do an exercise with people to say ‘name the first XI’ – I don’t know how many people would have it in common normally in football,” Corberan said.

“But for me this is positive because it means everyone is giving a good level. If you tell me there are many candidates, it’s something I consider as a positive thing.