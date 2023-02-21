Watford 3-2 West Brom - player ratings

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion celebrates (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths 6

The young keeper possibly could have got a stronger hand to the first goal - but made up for it with a huge first half save. He also made two really important second half saves to keep Watford at bay. He had no chance with the winner, as Sema's effort took a huge deflection off Pieters.

Darnell Furlong 6

It was an up and down evening for Furlong. He got caught on the ball a couple of times in the first half and passes went astray. However, when Albion are pushing forward he always supports Wallace down the right and did so again putting a number of crosses in.

Dara O'Shea 6

The skipper was almost made to pay for a glaring first half error as he was caught in possession - but Griffiths denied Watford. It wasn't an evening for the defences and all of Albion's backline have had better games.

Erik Pieters 6

It was a standard performance from Pieters and in terms of clear cut chances Albion were rarely carved completely open. He will count himself unlucky with the winner - with the ball deflecting off his knee and in.

Conor Townsend 6

A night that levelled itself out for Townsend. Arguably he was at fault for the opener as his stray pass out saw Watford work the ball into the area and score. However, has to take credit for anticipating the ball bouncing around in the area to flick the ball home and level for Albion.

Nathaniel Chalobah 5

It was very much an off night for the new signing. He recovered from his knock last week - but didn't look at the races and was hooked off at the break.

Okay Yokuslu 6

A steady performance from the Turk who broke up play at important moments. However, he had a great chance to score in the second half but his header went just over the bar.

Marc Albrighton 5

He has not hit the heights Albion fans expected him to so far. He got into some decent positions in the first half and put in a cross for Swift - but didn't show enough and was part of the half time re-shuffle.

Jed Wallace 8

It was very much a performance that has been typical of Wallace's time at the club. He was the biggest threat out on the right, putting crosses into really dangerous areas but no one was there to get on the end of them. He showed great composure for the equaliser, taking his time to stroke the ball home.

John Swift 7

Another good, creative display from the midfielder. He had a great chance to score in the first half but shot over - and in the second it looked like he had fired home from a Wallace cross. He just kept things ticking over and has improved since his return to the line-up.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

The striker isn't quite getting the goals his play deserves. He headed wide in the first half just before the opener when he really should hit the target. In the second, he was denied by the keeper and blazed an effort over before being taken off.

Subs

46 - Jayson Molumby for Chalobah 6 - A strange performance from Molumby. His energy lifted Albion and he played a hand in both goals, the second a superb back heel for Wallace. But he also made a big error for Watford's second when he should have cleared it.

46 - Grady Diangana for Albrighton 5 - Didn't show what he can do. Got into a couple of good areas but Corberan would have expected more.

62 - Daryl Dike for Thomas-Asante 5 - The big striker did put himself about but didn't really threaten.