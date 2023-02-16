''I don't think he wanted me': Jordan Hugill on loan spell at West Brom under Valerien Ismael

Jordan Hugill during his spell at West Brom (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Hugill signed for Albion in the summer of 2021 on loan from Norwich City - but went on to have a disappointing spell at the Baggies.

He scored just once in 20 appearances in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by the Canaries and sent out on another loan to Cardiff.

Hugill, now at Rotherham, opened up about his spell at The Hawthorns on the Talk Norwich City podcast, and explained how after his arrival, be began to get the impression he wasn't really wanted.

He detailed a bizarre conversation with Frenchman Ismael, who would go on to be sacked days after Hugill returned to Carrow Road, which dented his confidence.

He said: "I went to West Brom and I don't think the manager actually wanted me.

"I don't know if I was signed by him, but he had been at Barnsley and he couldn't get Daryl Dike as he was playing over in America, so he was stuck with me and I didn't play.

"I knocked on his door and asked why I wasn't playing, I said I was on loan from Norwich and I want to play.

"He said, 'Jordan, there will be a time when you play, when the weather gets cold and the pitches are s**t.

"I didn't clock on at the time, but I came out of the office and Snoddy (Robert Snodgrass) was there.

"And I said, I think he has just called me a League Two, Conference player there, so I'm thinking what is going on.

"As you can imagine, from that point, my confidence went down."

Hugill's only goal in an Albion shirt came in a 3-0 win over Bristol City - before he was recalled in late January following the arrival of Dike and then Andy Carroll.

However, despite his tough time in the West Midlands, Hugill jokingly admits his situation gave him time to hone his skills in another sport.