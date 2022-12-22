Coventry 1-0 West Brom - player ratings

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion and Jamie Allen of Coventry City during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion at The Coventry Building Society Arena on December 21, 2022 in Coventry, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 7

Made two really crucial saves in the first period when Coventry were very much on top. Looked assured, as he has done for most of the season and made two top saves from distance in the second half. Has been solid since he came into the side.

Darnell Furlong 5

In general Albion had a poor night - and Furlong was one who struggled. Made errors at the back and didn't get forward as much as he usually does but a lot of that was down to Coventry's pressing. Did have a second half chance when his header hit the post and came back off the keeper.

Dara O'Shea 6

An average night for O'Shea. Won his headers, and has formed a decent partnership with Pieters. Didn't give away many clear cut chances.

Erik Pieters 6

Up until the 91st minute, it was another good night at the heart of defence. Won his headers, was comfortable on the ball and rarely lost possession. But the penalty was clumsy and it proved pivotal on the night.

Conor Townsend 5

Townsend has been suffering with a dip form recently and he struggled again at Coventry. Gave the ball away cheaply, as did many Albion players, and struggled like Furlong to get forward as he usually does.

John Swift 5

Started deeper like against Rotherham but didn't have the same impact. Took too much time on the ball on a number of occasions. Wasted a couple of free kicks from range and like many others, it wasn't his best display in an Albion shirt.

Okay Yokuslu 7

Although he conceded possession cheaply on a couple of occasions, he was one of the brighter players for Albion. Made some crucial interceptions, and always tried to get Albion moving forward.

Jed Wallace 6

Another 100 per cent display from the winger - but didn't have as much joy out wide as he usually does. Made an incredible bursting run in the first half that almost led to a goal, and tried to spark things off in the second half but to no avail.

Tom Rogic 6

Had a great chance to put Albion ahead after they were under the cosh - but his side footed effort was cleared off the line. Not as bright as he has been in recent games and was caught in possession a few times.

Matt Phillips 5

A pretty below par evening for the winger. Gave the ball away cheaply four or five times in the first half and looked off it. Didn't start the second half particularly well either and was hooked off for Jayson Molumby just short of the hour mark.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

Back in for Dike and the striker ran his socks off all evening. Looked the sharpest Albion player going forward in the first period - putting in a delightful cross that almost led to the opener. Didn't have a chance but hassled the Coventry defenders.

Subs

56 - Jayson Molumby for Phillips 5

Brought on just before the hour mark with Coventry on top. An average display.

66 - Daryl Dike for Jayson Molumby 5

Thrown on with the hope he would perform as he did at Sunderland, but didn't have too much to play with up top. Maybe two run outs in a week was a bit much for the big striker after his lengthy lay offs.

66 - Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Rogic 5

Played a little higher than he has coming off the bench recently. As always tried to get on the ball and play, but found it tough with Coventry defending well.