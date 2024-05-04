Ice cool West Brom have answered lingering questions at just the right time
Albion were quite rightly criticised last week at Hillsborough - with many supporters questioning how on earth they had got themselves into this situation.
Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
It has looked for weeks and months that Carlos Corberan's men were going to secure a play-off spot with weeks to spare.
But three straight defeats, including that dreadful afternoon at Hillsborough left fans heading to The Hawthorns on the final day with nervousness in the air.
And it did have the potential to be a tricky afternoon - despite the opposition.
Everyone expected Hull to pick up a victory at struggling Plymouth.