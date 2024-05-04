West Brom 3 Preston 0 - Report

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Baggies cast aside any lingering nerves following a run of three defeats and swept away mid-table Preston at The Hawthorns to climb to a final finish of fifth in the second tier.

It is Southampton, who beat Corberan's men home and away this season, who Albion will face off against in the semi-finals, beginning at home in the first leg next Sunday.

There were some unfamiliar names among the Albion scorers - much like in September's 4-0 win at Deepdale - as right-back Darnell Furlong led the way with two assists and a goal.

Brandon Thomas-Asante passes up a golden chance (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

He was tripped as Alex Mowatt, back in the side, buried a cool penalty on the stroke of half-time - just after rivals Hull had fallen behind at Plymouth, which ultimately mattered not.

Two goals in seven second-half minutes just after the hour sealed the victory and a play-off place in style as Kyle Bartley, captained for the day with Jed Wallace a sub, headed in a second. Furlong himself buried a finish shortly after to seal the win.

Corberan's men had to wait until the final day after an untimely wobble, but banished any concerns of running out of steam in convincing style. Preston had nothing to play for, but they were nowhere near as the Baggies impressed at a packed-out and loud Hawthorns.

There was an air of belief and job-not-done in the full-time lap of appreciation, with Southampton - who won at Leeds - to come.

Corberan made a big call in leaving club captain Wallace out of his starting line-up, with young Tom Fellows preferred from the right flank and Brandon Thomas-Asante was elected to lead the line for the first time since his red card last time out at home against Sunderland.

They were two of three changes to the line-up, with Mowatt unsurprisingly drafted back into central midfield for Yann M'Vila. Bartley took the Albion armband over vice-captain Conor Townsend.

Alex Mowatt puts Albion ahead from the spot (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Hawthorns was the hottest ticket in town this week - with an extra allocation made available immediately snapped up by fans - and a big-game feel was in the air around the famous old ground all morning.

The pre-match noise matched it. Baggies roared out their side and provided a deafening rendition of The Liquidator, and having been switched around to attack the Birmingham Road end first, the home players threatened to give a start to match it.

Grady Diangana shot low at Freddie Woodman from 18 yards before Fellows and Mikey Johnston caused problems from the flanks.

Preston were never interested in making up the numbers. Defender Andrew Hughes' strike from range was deflected at Alex Palmer. Another high ball beat Bartley and the backline and interested Emil Riis. Palmer met him and forced the Dane wide and the attack fizzled out. Riis departed to injury shortly afterwards.

Alex Mowatt celebrates his opener (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion missed a glorious opening to open the scoring 10 minutes before the interval as a free-kick was knocked down in the box for Thomas-Asante - who had been lively up against the struggling Liam Lindsay.

Thomas-Asante was in space but forced slightly left. His cushioned left-footed effort of a bouncing ball flew wide across goal, with heads in hands everywhere.

Minutes later Johnston flew into action with an electric run and his low strike towards the near post was well saved by Woodman, and he kept out Townsend's follow-up, which was flagged offside.

Kyle Bartley doubles Albion's lead (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It didn't take long inside The Hawthorns for events elsewhere to ripple through. Plymouth captain Joe Edwards edged the Pilgrims ahead against Hull at Home Park and the volume levels cranked up among those inside the stadium.

Corberan's side picked their time perfectly. A patient move involving Diangana ended with the attack finding Furlong just inside the right corner of the box.

The right-back dropped his shoulder and was undoubtedly clipped by Lindsay. There was no doubting referee Stephen Martin's decision.

Mowatt stepped up from 12 yards, after keeper Woodman was booked, and made no mistake with an excellently-dispatched finish.

Albion deserved their lead but the timing was impeccable. It allowed for a nerveless second-half procession.

And the hosts could - and should - have added to their tally earlier. The half started with a six-yard goalmouth scramble somehow not beating Woodman as Albion cranked up the pressure.

Cedric Kipre - with two player of the season awards handed to him before kick-off - almost marked the occasion with a spectacular volley from a Mowatt corner that flew just a fraction wide.

Thomas-Asante missed a sitter just before the hour. The dazzling Johnston's approach-play was wonderfully. He turned his defender inside-out to the byline and cross low, but the striker scooped over from five yards.

It mattered not, as the lead was doubled on 61 minutes. There was nothing pretty or patient about the second.

Furlong earned his second assist with a launched throw-in from the right in front of the Smethwick End. His delivery was met by skipper Bartley who climbed in front of an at-sea Woodman and the looped header just crossed the line before an attempted clearance.

There was real feeling and meaning in the defender's celebration after the crucial second.

Preston capitulated as Corberan rotated his ranks with Wallace introduced, and later M'Vila and Swift.

The third came seven minutes after the second as Furlong added to his double of assists with a cool third and fine work from opposite full-back Townsend, who did well to reach the byline. Furlong's calm finish was a fifth goal of the season.

It could've been more as Townsend fired narrowly wide from range and Thomas-Asante had a strong case for penalty after a powerful, surging run.

But the job had been completed either side of half-time on a day Albion flexed their muscles to get the job done and banish any final lingering nerves to seal what is a deserved place in the Championship play-offs.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu (M'Vila, 75), Mowatt; Fellows (Wallace, 67), Diangana (Phillips, 85), Johnston (Swift, 75); Thomas-Asante (Maja, 85).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Reach, Ajayi, Chalobah.

Preston (3-4-1-2): Woodman; Storey, Hughes (Best, 84), Lindsay; Holmes (Stewart, 72), Whatmough, Browne (c), Millar; Frokjaer-Jensen (Seary, 72); Keane (Evans, 84), Riis (Osjmajic, 29).

Subs not used: Cornell, Brady, T Mawene, N Mawene.

Referee: Stephen Martin