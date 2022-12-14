Charlie Austin cuts short time in Australia

West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin celebrates as he scores his side's first goal of the game during their Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City in 2020. Image, PA.

The 33-year-old signed for the A-League side Brisbane Roar in June after he left QPR earlier in the summer.

He scored two goals in his six appearances for the Roar in his time Down Under, but he has decided for family reasons he needs to return home.

Speaking on the club’s social media channels, Austin said: “I have spoken to the football club, and I have decided to part ways. It is nothing to do with football or anything like that, I have enjoyed my time.

“At this moment in my career and at my kids’ lives and my marriage I need to put my family first, and going back to the UK is the thing I have decided to do.”

Austin signed for the Baggies in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £4million – and went on to score 10 goals in 34 league games as Albion were promoted to the Premier League. And the former Albion man said he was selfish to head to Australia in the first place.

He continued: “Football is very selfish, but as you get older when you have a family, I made a selfish decision to come over here.