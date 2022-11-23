John Swift feeling benefit of ‘intense’ Carlos Corberan at West Brom

John Swift in training at Albion's training ground in Walsall this week prior to the trip to Spain, which begins on Sunday(Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Swift, the summer recruit from Reading, confessed the Championship’s international pause came ‘at a good and bad time’ for the Baggies owing to their three-match winning run.

The 27-year-old said Corberan’s training demands nothing less than 100 per cent every time and that the squad is feeling the benefit.

“He’s intense. You have to train like you’re playing a game,” Swift said. “There’s no point going out there if you’re only going to give 70 or 80 percent.

“You have to train at 100 percent every single session and that’s what he’s got across and you have to be really concentrated in every single drill that we do because they’ll benefit you when it comes to a game.

“I think it’s just really intense, the sessions are really well thought out and everyone’s still learning, hopefully we can keep getting better.”

Attacker Swift’s set-pieces were a prominent weapon in the early weeks of Corberan’s reign. He delivered for crucial winners as Albion moved out of the second tier drop zone.

He added: “It’s a weird one because normally when you’re winning you just want the games to come week after week. But I think the games were tough and obviously the manager’s got loads of ideas that he wants to get across, so I think after three wins on the bounce having the break is good to go into the training camp in Spain where we’re going to be working hard.

“There’s going to be lots of tactical work with his ideas and stuff like that, so it’s probably come at a good time and a bad time.