Former Chelsea coach Jody Morris emerges as West Brom contender

Jody Morris

Morris, 43, is currently second favourite with the bookmakers at 5/2 behind Carlos Corberan to land the Baggies job - after emerging as a shock contender.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who began his coaching career in the Blues' academy, is understood to have also been in for the Cardiff City job with the club admirers of the coach.

So far, his coaching career has seen him serve as assistant boss under Frank Lampard at Derby County.

And Lampard then took his former Chelsea team mate with him to Stamford Bridge.

Since Lampard was relieved of his duties Morris has then been out of work - but has been keen to get back into coaching.

He is now second favourite ahead of Liam Rosenior - another former Derby coach who has now moved into 4/1 with some bookmakers and would fit what Albion are reported to be looking for - a young and up and coming coach.

Gary Rowett is still high on the list along with Sean Dyche, Plymouth's Steven Schumacher and Wigan manager Leam Richardson.