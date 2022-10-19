West Brom closing in on new manager appointment

The Hawthorns on October 18, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies are hopeful of naming Steve Bruce's successor ahead of Saturday's trip to Millwall.

It is nine days since Bruce was sacked and Albion have conducted what is believed to be an extensive and thorough recruitment process.

More formal talks took place today and is it understood the club are nearing a position to name a successor.

The club have interviewed Carlos Corberan in connection with the vacant managerial post at The Hawthorns, the Express & Star understands.

The ex-Huddersfield chief is believed to be on Albion’s list of candidates and formal talks between the club and the out-of-work boss has taken place.

Spaniard Corberan, 39, has been out of work after being sacked by Olympiacos 11 games into his short tenure in Greece last month.

Corberan, former assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, made the switch across the continent over the summer after taking the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term.

He is keen on a return to English football and another chance at taking a club into the Premier League.

Corberan is not the only manager spoken with in connection to the role. It is thought Albion held an interest in ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards, who was sacked last month after 11 games in charge. There was initial dialogue between the two parties.

Albion are believed to also have an interest in several managers currently in posts. Bosses of Championship rivals have also attracted admiring glances from the Baggies, including Wigan’s Leam Richardson, Russell Martin of Swansea and Blues chief John Eustace.