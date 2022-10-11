Carlos Corberan reportedly set for West Brom talks as new names emerge

Carlos Corberan (right) gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 29, 2022.

A number of managers have been linked to the job since Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday - with Roy Keane, whose odds dropped to 3/1 earlier in the week, ruling himself out and describing links as 'complete rubbish'.

Now Corberan is another name that has emerged, after his successful campaign in charge of the Terriers last season.

It has been reported the Spaniard, who cut his teeth in England under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds before leading Huddersfield to the play offs, is part of a shortlist and is set for talks.

The 39-year-old is currently without a club after being sacked just a handful of games into his reign at Olympiacos.

Elsewhere, it is understood that Sean Dyche, who West Brom fans have voted as their choice for the job in an Express & Star poll, is holding out for a Premier League job.

In the poll, 55 per cent of fans who voted want Dyche to take over, with eight per cent happy with Keane and seven per cent keen for Chris Wilder to take the job.

He has emerged as another candidate reported to be part of a shortlist - following his exit from Middlesbrough after their tough start to the season.

The links to Wilder come over a year since he was first linked with the Albion job.

Wilder was reported to be Albion's number one choice to take over following their relegation to the Championship in 2021 - but owner Guochuan Lai put a block on the move.

Some of the other candidates the club are reportedly keen on include Milwall boss Gary Rowett, who is sat at 22/1 in the betting markets.

The odds have shifted over the last day with new names emerging - including Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson who is now at 5/1 to land the Baggies job.

The former defender took over as the Latics caretaker in 2020 - before guiding them to promotion back to the Championship in 2021.