'Just brilliant': West Brom fans react after 5-2 win over Hull - WATCH

Albion were searching for their first league win and went ahead when Callum Elder turned through his own net.
It had been an even first half with chances for both sides - but Albion took the game away from Hull with two goals in seven minutes - as John Swift and then Darnell Furlong scored from distance to make it three.
Karlan Grant made it four from the spot to all but end the contest - before Oscar Estupinan netted twice late on either side of a Dara O'Shea strike with Albion winning comfortably.