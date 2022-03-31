Birmingham derby 'massive' for West Brom players insists Jake Livermore

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at MKM Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former England midfielder is hoping the Baggies can spark a late run in form which could see them make an unlikely bid for the play-offs. Albion now sit 12th after a mid-season slump and are seven points adrift of the play-off spots with eight games remaining.

And skipper Livermore says the team will do their utmost to use the ‘special’ derby atmosphere as a springboard towards a successful end to the season.

“Of course, it’s massive for the fans as we know, but equally in our dressing room it’s a massive game for us too,” said the 32-year-old midfielder.

“We give every team the utmost respect, but there’s just something about a derby day where, whether it’s the lift from the crowd, the expectation or the atmosphere, whatever it may be, derby days are always that much more special.”

“When the atmosphere’s like it is at The Hawthorns when it’s rocking it’s unbelievable.

“There’s nothing like winning the bragging rights from Birmingham.

Livermore continued: “I’ve always said the away fans have been phenomenal at this club.

“Up and down the country they follow us and they’ve been fantastic since I’ve joined here, so let’s hope we can give them what they want on Sunday.”

He is now looking to make up ground on the teams above and knows Albion need those above them to slip up while producing a near-perfect run themselves if they are to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

“There’s no hiding, we’re playing some catch-up we’d rather not be playing,” said the captain.

“But we are where we are now and as I’ve just touched on, we’ve had a week to home in on a few principles and how we want to play and hopefully we can carry those lessons into the remainder of this season.

“A few years ago we had Brentford who hit a crazy run of form, so it can be done. We’ll take it game by game as it is and Birmingham are first.