Bargains to be had as West Brom target summer deals

Reading's John Swift

And at its first meeting last month, manager Steve Bruce revealed they spent time assessing a host of players who will become free agents this summer.

The Baggies have formulated two lists of targets depending on what division they are in. But it seems highly likely they will be a Championship side again next term.

Here we look at four players that are set to become free agents and who could improve the Baggies next season.

John Swift

Albion’s central midfield has lacked creativity this season.

But bringing in Reading’s John Swift would go a long way to fixing that problem.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Royals for a number of years now.

But for whatever reason, a transfer hasn’t materialised for the former Chelsea man.

Swift, though, is without doubt one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

In a poor Reading side, he has scored 11 goals and registered 13 assists this season.

Defensively he isn’t the best, but Swift can spot a pass, he carries the ball well and he is also a good set-piece taker.

Reading’s financial woes mean he is as good as certain to leave the club this summer despite having been offered a new deal.

Premier League teams have been linked. But a move to a promotion-chasing Championship club seems the more natural next step.

Joe Rothwell

Another central midfielder sure to have plenty of interest this summer is Rothwell.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for Blackburn this season.

And with his contract up, a host of clubs tried to lure him away from Ewood Park in January – with Bournemouth one of the sides that saw a bid rejected.

Like Swift, Rothwell is a good passer who also carries the ball well.

He has less goal contributions than the Reading man with three goals and eight assists this term.

Rothwell, though, is a more rounded player with the midfielder also strong defensively.

James Bree

It didn’t quite work out for the full-back at Villa.

And there is a chance Bree could be in the Premier League next season with Luton.

But the 24-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer.

And if the Hatters don’t go up, he may fancy another crack at life in the West Midlands.

A right-back, who is just as comfortable at wing-back, Bree is an excellent crosser of the ball.

He is also defensively sound and a hard worker.

With Taylor Gardner-Hickman now looking like he will develop into a central midfielder, Albion need competition at right-back for Darnell Furlong with Bree an intriguing option.

Jed Wallace

An outstanding Championship player, there was a time it felt as though every Millwall goal was either scored or set-up by Wallace.

The 27-year-old former Wolves man has had his injury problems this year but he has still scored six goals and registered nine assists.

Best utilised as a right winger, Wallace is a real threat from distance and will have a host of clubs trying to sign him this summer.