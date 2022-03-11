West Brom 2-2 Huddersfield - Report

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns on March 11, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The high-flying Terriers, who entered the game on a 16 match unbeaten run, were 2-0 up with just six minutes to play thanks to two Danny Ward strikes - with Sam Johnstone making errors for both goals.

And with time running out, it looked as though the visitors would go on and secure a comfortable and deserved victory.

But Albion were awarded a penalty when Sorba Thomas was somewhat harshly judged to have produced a high foot on Alex Mowatt.

Against his former side, Karlan Grant tucked away the resultant penalty.

And just 60 seconds later, substitute Andy Carroll pulled the Baggies level when he headed home a Semi Ajayi cross.

Incredibly, the dramatic comeback then almost got even better with Grant then going onto hit the bar in the 90th minute.

REPORT

Albion had put in their best performance for the best part of three months in their previous outing at Hull.

And that led to Bruce naming the same starting line-up for the visit of the high-flying Terriers.

Sticking with a 3-5-2 formation, Alex Mowatt shook off a muscle problem to keep his place in central midfield alongside Jake Livermore and Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Darnell Furlong operated at right wing-back with Conor Townsend on the left.

Up front, Grant - fresh from scoring two goals at Hull - was partnered by Callum Robinson.

Huddersfield, under the guidance of Carlos Corberan, lined up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Ward was their central striker with Thomas on the right flank and Danel Sinani on the left.

West Brom's Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Huddersfield Town's Jon Russell (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In what proved to be an entertaining opening 20 minutes, Huddersfield showed their intent to play out from the back and move the ball through the thirds.

Albion, meanwhile, were happy to press with Bruce's men doing it with an aggression that would have made former boss Valerien Ismael proud.

And that pressure led to them creating the game's first real chance.

After combing well with Gardner-Hickman, Furlong sent in a dangerous cross that was only half-cleared.

And their waiting on the edge of the box was Mowatt who produced a crisp volley which a diving Lee Nicholls parried away.

The half proved to be keenly contested from that point.

But in the 24th minute, a howler from Johnstone gifted Huddersfield the lead.

With the ball at his feet, everyone inside The Hawthorns was expecting the keeper to make a simple clearance.

But Ward charged into the box to put him under pressure.

And Johnstone then smashed the ball into the striker with his clearance ricocheting into the empty net.

While Huddersfield were moving the ball swiftly at times, with Thomas, in particular, a threat, Albion continued to look dangerous from set-plays.

And they threatened twice more before the break - with both chances falling for Kyle Bartley.

First the defender, acrobatically, turned the ball over from a corner. Then just moments later he stabbed wide from a long Furlong throw.

Kyle Bartley attempts an overhead kick against Huddersfield Town (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion were almost level just seconds after the re-start with Gardner-Hickman unleashing an absolute thunderbolt from the edge of the box which sailed inches wide.

While that bright start should have lifted Albion, instead they went into their shells with Huddersfield by far and away the more dangerous of the teams as the clock ticked past the hour mark.

Johnstone made a couple of smart saves to keep out efforts from Lewis O'Brien and Ollie Turton.

And with his team in need of a lift, Bruce opted to switch Furlong for Andy Carroll with a little over 20 minutes to go.

That change saw Gardner-Hickman move to right wing-back with Carroll joining Grant up front and Robinson operating in the number 10 role.

Just minutes later, though, Huddersfield doubled their advantage.

After collecting the ball just inside the visitor's half, Carroll escaped the attention of a couple of defenders before being brought down.

It looked as though he would be given a free-kick.

But referee Matthew Donohue waved played on with Huddersfield then ruthlessly exploiting the space to send O'Brien charging in on goal.

From just outside the box, he then hit a fierce low drive.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-2 from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns on March 11, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But while Johnstone stopped it, he only succeeded in parrying the ball straight at Ward who was then left with the simplest of finishes.

Albion were gifted a route back into the game in the 83rd minute when referee Donohoue awarded them a penalty.

It was a harsh call with Thomas judged to have produced a high boot on Mowatt in the box.

Grant - against his former side - fired in the resultant penalty.

And 60 seconds later - having the game having looked over - Albion managed to haul themselves level with Ajayi standing up a cross which Carroll headed home.

Incredibly the comeback could - and should - have been even better with a clever ball from Robinson then putting Grant in.

And the forward turned well before crashing a strike against the bar when he really should have scored.

It now looked as though if any team was going to win it, it was going to be Albion.

But in stoppage time, Huddersfield almost got in front again when Tino Anjorin's strike was headed off the line by Carroll.

Teams

Albion (3-5-2): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley (Diangana 83), Clarke, Furlong (Carroll 68), Livermore, Mowatt, Gardner-Hickman, Robinson, Grant.

Subs not used: Button, O'Shea, Kipre, Reach, Molumby.

Huddersfield (4-3-3): Nicholls, Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo, Hogg, Russell, O'Brien, Sorba (Anjorin 90), Ward (Rhodes 90), Sinani (Colwill 77).