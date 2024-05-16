Play-offs: Southampton v West Brom – who's out and who's a doubt

Maja was surprisingly left out by the head coach last weekend for the first leg but has a chance to be involved at St Mary's.

The Baggies have no fresh injury concerns heading down to Hampshire but Corberan admitted after the previous fixture there are some tired bodies among the ranks as the squad adjusts to an extended season. Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend and Mikey Johnston all asked to be withdrawn last time out, the latter is managing discomfort in his hamstring. Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong also showed signs of fatigue but played on.

Albion's only other absentees are long-term and have not been available for much of 2024.

Here is the latest on Albion's fitness situation after Corberan addressed the media on Wednesday.

Josh Maja – fitness

In training for around six weeks since his second ankle injury of the season, which required surgery, it has been a difficult road back for last summer's free agent recruit.

Prior to being left out last weekend for being 'not ready physically', Maja had made three cameos for the first team but all were very brief. He turned out twice for the under-21s, against Manchester City and Leeds.

Corberan will make the call on involving his striker from the bench down at St Mary's, or whether it is judged he is still not ready, in which case Andi Weimann will likely get the nod as a substitute again.

Jayson Molumby – foot

Almost a forgotten man among the Albion ranks, it is easy to forget this time last year the Republic of Ireland international landed the fans' player of the season award.

Molumby's presence as an option has been missed by Corberan. He is a totally different player to Alex Mowatt and Okay Yokuslu but would have been very welcome at this tiring stage of an extended campaign. Molumby hasn't played since New Year's Day due to surgery on his foot and is due back for pre-season.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Another season of desperate disappointment for Dike, who broke down in tears with a second ruptured Achilles in February's 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

Dike, 23, was given time off and his since been back around colleagues at the training ground and on matchday at The Hawthorns. It was good to see the striker among his peers after the recent games against Preston and Southampton.

He won't be ready for the new season and is not expected back as a first-team option until the end of 2024 or beginning of next year. The striker remains contracted until 2026.