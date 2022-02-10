West Brom legends Chris Brunt and James Morrison go head-to-head in tribute match

Great Britain's Eve Muirhead (centre) looks on as Hailey Duff (left) and Jennifer Dodds sweep the ice to help the stone during the Women's Curling Round Robin Session 2 during day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China. Picture date: Thursday February 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story OLYMPICS Curling. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. James Morrison of West Bromwich Albion and Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion applaud the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match. Eve Muirhead, centre, in action Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead (centre) looks on as Hailey Duff (left) and Jennifer Dodds sweep the ice to help the stone during the Women’s Curling Round Robin Session 2 during day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China. Picture date: Thursday February 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story OLYMPICS Curling. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. James Morrison and Chris Brunt are to stage a charity match in September

The duo joined the Baggies in 2007 and racked up a combined 762 appearances for the club over more than a decade.

They will now be honoured with a special match, dubbed Clash Of The Legends: Brunty v Mozza on Saturday, September 24, during next season’s first international break.

Brunt and Morrison selected The Albion Foundation as their main charity partner for the fixture, with all profits raised from the day aiding community projects.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “We are honoured and humbled to have been offered a charity match by the club at the place we now call home, The Hawthorns.

“We will always be eternally grateful to the club for the loyalty it has shown us both and we are proud to have represented Albion together for so many years.

“When we arrived here in 2007, we could never have imagined we’d one day be offered something like this. During our time with the club we have witnessed first-hand the superb work of The Albion Foundation and it was important to us that the profits earned from our game help support projects and programmes within this community – a community that has made us feel so welcome over the last 14 years.

“We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to the club for providing us with this special opportunity.”

They now have the task of picking players and managers from their domestic and international careers to join them for the occasion.

The pair added: “We hope to bring as many former Albion players as possible back, and it would be great if we can also get one or two managers involved.

“There is, of course, also our international team-mates to consider, as well as those we have played with elsewhere domestically.

“The plan is to put two squads of players together that supporters will really enjoy watching.

“Our intention is to fill The Hawthorns with a family-friendly atmosphere and that will probably include a few surprises along the way. We’re working with the foundation to ensure there is plenty on offer for the whole family.”