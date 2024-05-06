Play-off excitement starts to build but without the added pressure for West Brom

It is safe to say it has been a bit of a nerve shredding few weeks - as Carlos Corberan's men went from nailed on play-off contenders to almost throwing it all away at the death.

But their professional job on the final day against Preston has confirmed their place in the end of season play-off lottery.

There is always an air of excitement with a play-off campaign, with fans of dreaming of what could be if it all goes their way.

And a lot of the time it always brings with it a sense of pressure. However, for Albion that isn't going to be the case.

When you look at the four sides who will compete in the play-offs, it is fair to say Leeds and Southampton are the favourites.