Losing run sees Millwall slide towards mid-table mediocrity

Gary Rowett

But a run that has seen them lose six of their last eight games means they are now 11 points adrift of the play-offs. And that has led to fans fearing that – once again– they could be consigned to a season of mid-table mediocrity.

Mounting a promotion push was the aim for manager Gary Rowett this season. And they do have a couple of games in hand on Albion and Huddersfield.

But having lost their last three games, the Lions know they have to turn around their form quickly if they are to keep their faint promotion hopes alive.

One big reason why they have struggled recently is talisman Jed Wallace hasn’t played since mid-December after he picked up a quad injury. The right winger, who is a transfer target for Nottingham Forest, had scored five goals and registered six assists before picking up the knock.

And without him, Millwall just do not carry the same attacking threat.

In a bid to rectify that, Rowett signed former Albion man Oliver Burke on loan from Sheffield United last week.

The 24-year was a major flop in his time at The Hawthorns.

But he does boast blistering pace, with his threat in-behind something Albion have to be wary off.

Like the Baggies, Millwall have been strong at the back this term.

Having conceded 29 goals, only five teams have a better defensive record in the Championship.

But it’s going forward where they have struggled.