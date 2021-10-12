Inside track: What can West Brom expect from Jayson Molumby?

Jayson Molumby (Photo: WBA)

But Jayson Molumby could be set for an extended run in the Baggies first team after Alex Mowatt picked up a foot injury at Stoke.

Mowatt has been influential in central midfield ever since joining Albion on a free transfer over the course of the summer.

But the Baggies are still waiting to discover the extent of his injury as they prepare to host Blues in the derby on Friday.

Molumby – who arrived on loan from Brighton back in August – is the understudy to both Mowatt and Jake Livermore in central midfield.

The Republic of Ireland international has previously enjoyed loan stints in the Championship with Millwall and Preston North End.

We spoke to Kai Bennett, from the Millwall Podcast, and Dave Seddon, Preston North End reporter for the Lancashire Evening Post, to find out what Albion fans can expect from the 22-year-old.

“He was certainly hardworking – his energy, endeavour and desire to win the ball back gave the Millwall midfield a real boost,” said Kai Bennett after watching Molumby impress in 36 outings for the Lions during the 2019/20 season.

“It meant that other teams struggled to keep the ball.

“With Mowatt potentially being injured now, Molumby will be chomping at the bit to play and I think he will be a massive success if given a run of games at The Hawthorns.

“Valerian Ismael’s pressing style of play, will really suit Molumby, who wants to chase down everything. Not only does he have the passion, he has the quality on the ball, and has the vision to pick a pass anywhere on the pitch.

“If given a chance, Molumby will do really well at Albion and if all goes well perhaps Mowatt and Molumby could be a perfect centre-midfield pairing when the former returns.”

While Molumby impressed at The Den, he found playing time harder to come by while at Preston last season.

But PNE reporter Dave Seddon believes the midfielder may have been a victim of circumstance.

“Even though Molumby spent more than four months on loan at Deepdale last season, he left as something of an unknown quantity as far as the Preston North End fans were concerned,” he said.

“Manager of the time, Alex Neil, had been impressed with what Molumby had offered in his loan at Millwall the season before.

“Neil saw him as someone who could play either as a ‘six’ or ‘eight’ in midfield.

“Molumby’s seven Championship starts came in the early weeks of his time at Preston, the highlight probably coming not a million miles from where he is now.

“PNE won 1-0 against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on a filthy Wednesday night in January – it rained, snowed and hailed.

“Molumby was very good, carrying the ball impressively up the pitch as North End counter-attacked to score their winner.

“That win was one of only three recorded by North End in January, February and March, a run which cost Neil his job.

“Neil’s successor Frankie McAvoy selected Molumby only as a substitute once he took over.

“Where things perhaps went against Molumby was that he was signed on loan at a time when there were question marks against the futures of three PNE midfielders.

“Ben Pearson, Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson had all reached the last six months of their contracts.

“Neil feared all three moving on in that window and wanted people in place in case they left.

“As it was, only Pearson left - sold to Bournemouth – with Browne and Johnson signing new deals.

“North End had also brought in Ben Whiteman to bolster the midfield, paying Doncaster £1.6m for him.

“So Molumby was probably one midfielder too many.