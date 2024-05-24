Walter Otta shone in his brief Bescot stay

By the time he hung up his boots, aged 36, in the winter of 2009, the Argentinian striker had plied his trade at no fewer than 14 clubs across 11 different countries.

Prior to his switch to the West Midlands, Otta had exploded on to the scene in Chile with 19 goals for top-tier outfit Puerto Mont FC.

Intriguing glances from afar inevitably followed and Otta jetted off to the East Midlands where a fantastic 25-yard strike in a reserve fixture against Woking prompted Leicester City fans to call for his signature.

Martin O’Neil refused to get carried away with the South American prodigy and Walsall were quick to pounce.

However, his first match for the reserves did little to convince Ray Graydon, who was watching in the stands.