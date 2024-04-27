Tom Knowles eyes long stay at Walsall

Knowles is currently out of contract at the end of the season, although Walsall have the option of extending his deal by a further year.

When asked about his future, Knowles responded: “I am hoping that I’ll be here next year – and hopefully beyond.”

The 25-year-old, who arrived from Yeovil Town in 2022, has amassed 91 appearances across his two seasons at Bescot.

Despite recently missing several weeks with an ankle injury, Knowles travelled home and away to support his teammates during his period on the sidelines.

Knowles has embraced life in the West Midlands and is eager to keep chasing down the milestones at Walsall.

He continued: “A lot of players come and go, especially at this level, but when I signed here, I wanted it to feel like home and the club and the fans have been brilliant.

“I love living in the local area. It really means a lot and to get promoted with this club would be the number one achievement.

“Obviously being so close to 100 appearances, I’d love to break that barrier too. It’s a club that have taken me in and I want to repay them for that with my performances.

“It’s so valuable going to the games and not just watching it on TV because before anything, I am a football fan as well.

“I love football just as much as any of the supporters and you go through that anxiety or happiness, whatever it is, with them and you can engage with them a lot more.

“It’s something I enjoy doing. I just want to show what the club means to me.”