Walsall 2 Swindon 1 - Report

Mo Faal opened the scoring in the 11th-minute but Walsall would've been home and dry had they been more clinical with a host of chances.

Instead, Glatzel levelled the score 23 minutes from time, but Johnson marked his appearance from the bench with a sensational 90th-minute decider.

Mo Faa and Tom Brewitt

Crawley drew 1-1 against Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium, as Walsall narrowed the gap to just a solitary point.

Mat Sadler made two changes from Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Notts County as Ross Tierney replaced the suspended Brandon Comley and Faal was given the nod over Jamille Matt, who has been nursing a "neural issue" in recent weeks.

Swindon made three changes with Tom Brewitt deputising for Udoka Godwin-Malife, who was sent off during the Robins' 3-2 victory over play-off contenders AFC Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, teenager Joel McGregor was handed his first league start and Dawson Devoy also made the XI following his brace from the bench on the weekend.

Walsall made an electrifying start and had two glorious opportunities to break the deadlock when Faal was unable to meet Tierney's inviting cross with any conviction and Josh Gordon drilled a low shot onto the cheek of the post from the edge of the box.

Mo Faal heads home

Faal delivered the breakthrough in the 11th minute when he climbed highest among a sea of bodies to meet Hutchinson's corner delivery with a cushioned header into the top corner.

The hosts continued to create chances as Tierney blazed over from Hutchinson's clipped free-kick and Faal headed Stirk's swinging delivery wide of Jack Bycroft's left-hand post.

Josh Gordon passed up a presentable opportunity when he fired straight down Bycroft's throat after Stirk's cross deflected kindly for him.

Swindon grew into the contest during the final quarter of the first period and Evans had to be alert to thwart Paul Glatzel's flick-on from Frazer Blake-Tracy's cushioned header.

The Saddlers came close to doubling their advantage on the cusp of half-time when Josh Gordon led a lightning quick breakaway with a lung-busting run down the left. He pulled a low cross back to Hutchinson on the edge of the box and the midfielder unleashed a powerful strike over the crossbar.

They had yet another chance to add a second when Tierney drilled a low ball across the face of goal, but Faal was unable to meet his cross and Liam Gordon failed to find the target.

Gavin Gunning introduced triple reinforcements on the hour, including the introduction of Hepburn-Murphy and Charlie Austin, who both scored against Walsall in the reverse fixture.

Ross Tierney and Nnamdi Ofoborh

His changes had the desired effect as Hepburn-Murphy picked out Glatzel inside the box and the former Liverpool forward powered an unerring strike beyond the reach of Evans and into the far top corner.

Sadler responded with a triple substitution of his own, as Tom Knowles, Danny Johnson and Jamille Matt were all introduced for the final push. The crowd roared Walsall forward but it was Swindon who were asking the questions with Zach Elbouzedi firing wide of the near post and Hepburn-Murphy sending a looping effort onto the roof of the net.

Donervon Daniels and Tom Brewitt

But in the final minute of normal time, Allen's floated delivery was cushioned down by Matt and Johnson kept his cool to send a measured volley into the far corner.

Walsall will conclude a trio of home matches when Bradford City visit Bescot on Saturday.

Teams

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Evans; Okagbue, Daniels, Allen; Stirk; Foulkes (Knowles 77), Hutchinson, Tierney (Johnson 77), L Gordon; J Gordon (James-Taylor 68), Faal (Matt 77).

Not used: Barrett, Farquharson, Jellis.

Swindon (3-1-4-2): Bycroft; McCarthy, Brewitt (Hunt 48), Blake-Tracy; Ofoborh (McEachran 60); McGregor (Elbouzedi 74), Kokolo, Cain (Hepburn-Murphy 59), Devoy; Glatzel, Drinan (Austin 59).

Not used: Brann, Aguiar.