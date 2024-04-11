Express & Star
Walsall race is not run according to midfielder Ryan Stirk

Ryan Stirk insists nothing has been “decided” in the League Two play-off race after Walsall suffered a setback in their 2-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

By George Bennett
Published
Ryan Stirk

Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun both got on the scoresheet for the hosts, before Isaac Hutchinson reduced the deficit with a free-kick in second-half stoppage time.

Doncaster closed the gap behind Walsall to just one point, although Mat Sadler’s men remain ninth-place and three points adrift of the top seven with four games left.

“It’s not going to be decided tonight whether we make the play-offs or not. We’ve got four more games,” the midfielder declared.

