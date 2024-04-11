Walsall race is not run according to midfielder Ryan Stirk

Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun both got on the scoresheet for the hosts, before Isaac Hutchinson reduced the deficit with a free-kick in second-half stoppage time.

Doncaster closed the gap behind Walsall to just one point, although Mat Sadler’s men remain ninth-place and three points adrift of the top seven with four games left.

“It’s not going to be decided tonight whether we make the play-offs or not. We’ve got four more games,” the midfielder declared.