Walsall debrief: Saddlers left to rue missed opportunity

Walsall’s League Two play-off hopes were dented by a 2-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

By George Bennett
Published
Walsall’s Isaac Hutchinson, centre, in the thick of the action at Doncaster

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun sealed the win, before Isaac Hutchinson’s late consolation in stoppage time.

We address some key talking points as the Saddlers squandered a big opportunity in the play-off race.

Positive start

Walsall were in the ascendency for the majority of the opening 30 minutes. Jamille Matt drew a low save from Thimothee Lo-Tutala, before Emmanuel Adegboyega scooped Taylor Allen’s corner on to the crossbar from inside the goalmouth.

Isaac Hutchinson also drove a low shot wide and Liam Gordon squandered an opportunity after a tidy exchange with Ryan Stirk.

Turning point

