Doncaster 2 Walsall 1 - Report

Emmanuel Adegboyega struck the crossbar inside the opening three minutes, but Joe Ironside provided the breakthrough for the hosts six minutes before the break.

Hakeeb Adelakun doubled their lead in the 77th minute to secure a seventh consecutive league win, although Isaac Hutchinson halved the deficit in second half stoppage time with a free-kick from the left.

The Saddlers remain ninth but missed a golden opportunity to close the gap on seventh-place Crawley Town after they were beaten 4-1 by Wrexham. Doncaster climbed into 10th and moved to within one-point of Walsall.

Jackson Smith dropped out of the squad with a suspected knock, as Owen Evans was recalled for his first start in two months.

Doncaster were also forced into one change with Tommy Rowe replacing Harrison Biggins, who started on the bench due to a knock.

Liam Gordon

The Saddlers were searching for back-to-back away wins in League Two for the first time since December 2022, while Doncaster came into this match on the back of six consecutive league wins.

Walsall came agonisingly close to taking an early lead when Adegboyega lifted Taylor Allen's corner onto the crossbar with a scooped header. Jamille Matt, who had forced the corner with a deflected shot, was foiled by the Doncaster defence on the follow-up.

Hutchinson, who was eager to put an end to his 11-match goal drought, drove a shot wide of the near post from the edge of the box. Liam Gordon then broke into the penalty area following a lovely exchange with Ryan Stirk but blazed his cross-cum-shot wide.

Despite Walsall's chances, Doncaster made theirs count when Ironside tapped home from close-range to extend his season tally to 19 goals in all competitions for the campaign.

Adelakun's ball in behind from just inside his own half completely unlocked the Walsall defence as Molyneux scampered away freely down the inside-left channel to square for Ironside to finish.

Doncaster had the ball in the net less than two minutes after the restart but Adelakun's celebrations were immediately dashed by the offside flag.

Ex-Rovers striker Mo Faal, who was booed onto the pitch by the home supporters, replaced Matt at the break, and marginally mistimed his run when he nodded Hutchinson's lofted cross straight down Lo-Tutala's throat.

Sadler shuffled his pack with the introductions of Danny Johnson and Douglas James-Taylor but Doncaster posed the biggest threat in the second half, especially through winger Molyneux.

He broke in behind the Walsall defence and was only denied after Allen made a strong recovery run to deflect his finish off target. Molyneux's corner then caused mayhem inside the box as Walsall only just managed to smother the ball clear amid an almighty goalmouth scramble.

But Doncaster doubled their their advantage 13 minutes from time as Adelakun got on the score sheet to effectively seal the win. Jamie Sterry launched a dangerous long ball over the top of the Saddlers back-line and Adelakun peeled away from them to send a looping header over the advancing Evans.

Brandon Comley

Doncaster went in search of a third and almost found it when James Maxwell made an inspired run from deep to break into the box but he could only slip his finish wide of Evans' right-hand post.

Hutchinson scored his first goal since early-February when his free-kick outfoxed Lo-Tutala from the left but it proved too little, too late, as Walsall succumbed to a first defeat in three.

Walsall return to Bescot on Saturday where they embark on a sequence of three consecutive home games - starting with the visit of Notts County.

Doncaster (4-2-3-1): Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Olowu, Wood, Maxwell; Bailey, Craig (Broadbent 85); Molyneux (McGrath 90 +4), Rowe (Biggins 63), Adelakun (Hurst 85); Ironside.

Subs: Jones, Westbrooke, Waters.

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Evans; Adegboyega, Okagbue, Allen; Comley; Foulkes (Johnson 67), Hutchinson, Stirk (Tierney 82), L Gordon; J Gordon (James-Taylor 74), Matt (Faal 46).

Not used: Barrett, Farquharson, Daniels.

Referee: Benjamin Speedie

Attendance: 6,487 (510)