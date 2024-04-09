George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Doncaster

(3-1-4-2)

Jackson Smith

Another top display from Walsall's young number one in Merseyside. Two sensational finger tip stops, especially his late save to divert Regan Hendry's curling shot onto the post.

Emmanuel Adegboyega

Not one of his most assured defensive performances last time out but his runs from deep were still impactful. The young defender has set such high standards since breaking into the team in mid-February with his exemplary performances and still remains very difficult to drop.

David Okagbue

Has transformed into a real leader in the centre of the back-three. He has relished the competition from Donervon Daniels and Priestley Farquharson rather than let it hinder him.

Taylor Allen